Dole is Now Turning Pineapple Waste Into Sustainable Vegan Leather

If the name Dr. Bronner’s doesn’t ring a bell, the label certainly will. The brand’s iconic soap bottle label is a puzzle of extremely fine print squished so close together you need reading glasses to decipher it. Despite the dizzying label, this soap flies off the shelves, favored by customers looking for clean ingredients put to use by conscious companies. Since its inception as a brand in 1948, Dr. Bronner’s has expanded its original All-in-One Peppermint castile soap to include a number of different body care products, some one-off health food products, and jars of ethically sourced coconut oil, but in May, it made a whiplash-worthy announcement. Beginning August 1, vegan chocolate bars will be a part of the Dr. Bronner’s market—and yes, they still have their similar iconic label.