Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Dole is Now Turning Pineapple Waste Into Sustainable Vegan Leather

By Maxwell Rabb
Posted by 
97.5 WTBD
97.5 WTBD
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Food and beverage giant Dole Sunshine Company is rerouting its excess pineapple leaves to create vegan leather. The international company just partnered with the creators of the vegan pineapple leather Pinatex, Ananas Anam. The two companies will work to minimize waste by using the spare pineapple leaves from the company’s plantations and factories to manufacture the Pinatex vegan leather. The partnership stems from Dole’s promise to have zero fruit loss by 2025 in an effort to reduce food waste and enhance the company’s sustainability practices.

wtbdfm.com

Comments / 0

97.5 WTBD

97.5 WTBD

Oneonta, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
256K+
Views
ABOUT

97.5 WTBD plays the best Adult Hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wtbdfm.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan Leather#Vegan Food#Dole Sunshine Company#Phillippines#Pi Atex#Working#Spanish#H M#Nike#Happy Pineapple#Air Max 90#Ananas Anam Dr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Philippines
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

BMW Invests in Vegan Leather Aiming to Lower Carbon Emissions

BMW just announced that the luxury car company is supporting vegan leather for the future of the auto industry. The venture capital of the BMW Group, BWM i Ventures, recently invested in the sustainable material company Natural Fiber Welding. The environmentally-friendly brand develops plastic-free materials for foam and textiles, including completely biodegradable vegan leather. The company’s plant-based leather, MIRIUM, consists of byproducts from other industries, lowering waste across multiple markets.
Cell Phonesvegnews.com

Want to Eat Vegan and Fight Food Waste? There’s An App for That.

Denmark-based Too Good To Go is on a mission to fight food waste, and vegans can help while enjoying their favorite restaurants at a discounted price. Too Good To Go offers consumers “surprise bags” filled with excess food from participating restaurants, bakeries, and grocery stores that would have otherwise been thrown away. While bags are priced between $4 and $6, the value of their contents is at least three times that price. Upon downloading the app, consumers can search for participating businesses near them, reserve a surprise bag, and pick it up within the designated time frame.
EnvironmentPosted by
Well+Good

Making Oat Milk Creates Significant Waste—These 4 Brands Have Found Smart, Sustainable Ways To Use It

Despite the alternative milk aisle getting a lot more crowded these past few years (seriously, what can’t you milk?), oat milk has remained one of the most popular go-tos. Remember the early oat milk days when there were shortages and people were throwing elbows to get their hands on some Oatly? Thanks to increases in production and new brands entering the market, we’re long past that. But as oat milk production has soared, it has also created a lot more waste in the process.
EnvironmentThe American Genius

Turning plastic waste into lumber could put a real dent in our waste crisis

(REAL ESTATE MARKETING) Goodwood plastic is a company that has some great uses for old plastic waste. As the saying goes “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure!”. If ever there was a niche to fill in this world, it’s finding more uses for plastic waste. With public concerns for global warming on the rise, more people and local governments are starting to search for ways to be more eco-friendly and reduce their plastic waste.
Recipesniftyrecipe.com

Easy Pineapple Chicken

1. Wash chicken fillet, clean from fat and skins and cut into pieces of medium size. Put the meat in a deep ware. 2. Salt the prepared chicken fillet, season with ground spices and mix. Let's leave the meat for 25-30 minutes so that it gets marinated, according to the pineapple chicken recipe.
EnvironmentPosted by
Sourcing Journal

Circular Catalyst: Reformation to Recirculate 500,000 Garments in 5 Years

Reformation is a brand that has always put sustainability at the heart of its women’s apparel and accessories business, as evidenced by its decision to produce goods exclusively using sustainable and upcycled materials. The company has also established an annual sustainability report, invested in carbon offsets and created its own sustainability methodology—the RefScale—which is shared on every product page of its website to inform shoppers of each garment’s specific impact on the environment. But while the women’s wear brand has a laser focus on sustainability, getting true circularity out of a fabric like denim is a whole different beast to tackle. “Unfortunately,...
CarsRideApart

Andromeda Moto Launches Vegan Track-Rated Leather Suit

Most racing circuits around the world require motorcycle riders to procure a set of track-rated riding gear. This, of course, includes a helmet, riding boots and gloves, and sometimes even a full leather suit. Naturally, manufacturing a full-leather suit has a substantial impact on the environment, as leather comes from cows or other furry animals, and takes quite a lot of energy to manufacture.
Food & Drinksvegnews.com

Dr. Bronner’s Makes Vegan Chocolate Like It Makes Soap: Sustainably

If the name Dr. Bronner’s doesn’t ring a bell, the label certainly will. The brand’s iconic soap bottle label is a puzzle of extremely fine print squished so close together you need reading glasses to decipher it. Despite the dizzying label, this soap flies off the shelves, favored by customers looking for clean ingredients put to use by conscious companies. Since its inception as a brand in 1948, Dr. Bronner’s has expanded its original All-in-One Peppermint castile soap to include a number of different body care products, some one-off health food products, and jars of ethically sourced coconut oil, but in May, it made a whiplash-worthy announcement. Beginning August 1, vegan chocolate bars will be a part of the Dr. Bronner’s market—and yes, they still have their similar iconic label.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away Immediately, FDA Says

Walmart is the go-to grocery shopping destination for many people living in the U.S., thanks to its more than 5,000 convenient locations throughout the country. However, if you've recently purchased certain foods from the retail giant, you may want to think twice before eating them. The United States Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has recently announced the recall of multiple foods sold at Walmart, and consuming them could put your wellbeing in serious danger. Read on to discover if you should be purging your home of these products now.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mental_Floss

McDonald's Free Fry Refills Are Their Best-Kept Secret

McDonald's denies the existence of an official secret menu, but some locations do offer special ordering hacks to customers in the know. TikTok user Orlando Johnson highlighted one of the fast food chain's best-kept secrets in a recent video. As Newsweek reports, your order of French fries from McDonald's may come with a free refill: All you have to do is ask for it.
Grocery & Supermaketmatadornetwork.com

The most stereotypical Russian foods sold in the country’s supermarkets

I’m a firm believer that if you want to understand a country (or any area, really), then you need to shop at the local grocery store. It’s the only place where you’ll find aisles of regional favorites that the locals love alongside the imported foods residents think are worth bringing in other regions. It’s the former that gives you the best taste of the place, though, and in Russia, that partly means at the most grocery stores you’re likely to encounter tinned bear meat, herring, and vodka.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

What Code Black Really Means At Walmart

When it comes to something as big as Walmart, you can easily imagine it to be something along the lines of the military. The store itself is the base, the products are the ammunition, and the employees the soldiers in the war against high prices. It's also very efficient and requires its employees to be on call and ready to assist the loyal customers (no matter how utterly bizarre some may be) who frequent their aisles.
KidsMic

Bragging about not bathing your kids is a blatant act of white privilege

During the last couple of weeks, celebrities such as Kristen Bell and Ashton Kutcher have bragged about how they don’t feel the need to bathe themselves or their children unless they’re visibly dirty or stinky. Jake Gyllenhaal also piped up by saying: “More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times … I do also think that there’s a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves.”
ChinaPosted by
98.7 WFGR

Did You Receive a Strange Package in the Mail?

About a year ago, everyone was receiving packets of seeds in the mail from China. I never received one and felt left out. Yesterday, in my mailbox, there was a small white envelope that arrived. A very strange piece of mail. I didn't remember ordering anything recently. When I looked...

Comments / 0

Community Policy