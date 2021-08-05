Cancel
Mississippi State

EDITOR'S NOTE: Mississippians, Take Care of One Another, Don’t Feed the ‘Virus-Animal’

Jackson Free Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s hard to believe that summer vacation is nearly over. Schools all over the Jackson area will be opening their doors and welcoming their students back in the next couple of weeks. For the kids, teachers, administrators, and others whose days revolve around schools, lessons, homework and such, it’s time to squeeze the last bits of fun and/or leisure out of summer break and start gearing up for the new school year.

Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi pediatrician to vocal farmer COVID-19 critic: Keep hurling insults at doctors, we’re busy caring for sick kids, kids with COVID

One of Mississippi’s most vocal critics of public health guidelines aimed at slowing the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic picked a social media fight Saturday with one of the state’s most ardent supporters of those same guidelines – and she’s fighting back. Failed GOP gubernatorial candidate Robert Foster, a farmer from DeSoto...
Mississippi StateWAPT

Medical association calls for mask mandate in all Mississippi schools

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi State Medical Association is calling for a mask mandate in all of the state's school districts to curb the spread of COVID-19. "This latest surge, fueled by the highly contagious delta variant, is running roughshod through communities, causing COVID-19 cases to rise to levels we haven’t seen since the peak of the pandemic -- and putting the health and safety of children, families, educators, and school-based health care professionals at risk," MSMA officials said in a statement. "The danger the Delta variant presents for students, teachers, and the broader community -- especially schools serving students who are currently unable to be vaccinated -- makes it imperative that every school district mandate masks to curb the spread of COVID-19."
Charlotte County, FLthecharlottegazette.com

No mask mandate for CCPS students

When Charlotte County Public Schools students return to class Monday, Aug. 9, they will have the choice to wear a face-covering after school administration made mask-wearing an option, but only for the classroom. “Students and drivers on Charlotte County school buses and county cars will be required to wear face...
Morrow County, OHmorrowcountysentinel.com

Morrow County Health District recommends masking in schools

As summer comes to an end and Morrow County’s K-12 school year is on the horizon, the Morrow County Health District (MCHD) supports full in-person learning for students. We believe that schools provide children with a supportive environment in which they can learn and grow intellectually, socially, and emotionally. MCHD wants to see students be able to safely attend school as much as possible throughout the school year.
Minneapolis, MNsouthernminn.com

Minneapolis Public Schools order mask mandate

(The Center Square) – Minneapolis Public Schools (MPS) issued a mask mandate starting Monday, August 9, for all staff, students, and visitors inside all schools and buildings, regardless of vaccination status. “This decision is based on the strong recommendations from the Minnesota Department of Health about masking being a critical...
Round Rock, TXCBS Austin

TEA releases new protocols for handling COVID-19 in schools

Texas students head back to class in a matter of days and things still aren’t as close to normal as many had hoped. New guidance from the Texas Education Agency outlines COVID-19 protocols for students, parents, and staff. Heading into the 2021-2022 school year some restrictions are loosened compared to...
Montclair, NJbaristanet.com

New Jersey Students, School Staff Will Be Required to Mask Up For Back To School

Start thinking about your back to school shopping list: Backpack, check. Notebooks, check. Masks, definitely. New Jersey’s school staff and students from kindergarten to 12th grade will be required to wear masks in schools when classes start this fall, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Friday, citing rising COVID-19 cases and the impact of the Delta variant.
Posted by
The Independent

They realised they were wrong too late: The anti-vaxxers making the best case for the Covid shot

Blake Bargatze was planning to wait a few years before getting one of the available Covid-19 vaccines.The 24-year-old’s hesitancy, mother Cheryl Bargatze Nuclo told The Independent, was based on him thinking he had time to see how the vaccine worked for others before getting it himself. He made this decision despite the rest of his family receiving one.On 27 March, Mr Bargatze attended an indoor concert in Florida, where it is believed he contracted Covid-19.His months-long hospital battle with Covid-19 has since resulted in the 24-year-old receiving a double lung transplant, and he is now telling his story in an...

