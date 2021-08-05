EDITOR'S NOTE: Mississippians, Take Care of One Another, Don’t Feed the ‘Virus-Animal’

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi State Medical Association is calling for a mask mandate in all of the state's school districts to curb the spread of COVID-19. "This latest surge, fueled by the highly contagious delta variant, is running roughshod through communities, causing COVID-19 cases to rise to levels we haven’t seen since the peak of the pandemic -- and putting the health and safety of children, families, educators, and school-based health care professionals at risk," MSMA officials said in a statement. "The danger the Delta variant presents for students, teachers, and the broader community -- especially schools serving students who are currently unable to be vaccinated -- makes it imperative that every school district mandate masks to curb the spread of COVID-19."