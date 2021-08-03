College students should actively learn about the stock market

This is a column that I never expected to write based on an opinion that I never expected to have. In March of 2020, Lenoir-Rhyne University, where I teach as a professor of political science, moved all classes online as COVID-19 spread throughout the nation. Classes remained mostly online for the 2020-21 academic year during which Lenoir-Rhyne followed a hybrid model of limited in-class instruction combined with online learning for all classes. Having taught online over the summer previously, the shift to the virtual world was not entirely new to me. But I had never taught so many different courses in an online format. I was skeptical that a course such as Statistics for Political and Social Research could be taught effectively online. Learning statistics requires doing math, and often, for my class, involves in-person guidance/instruction through problem sets, something seemingly ill-suited for an online format.