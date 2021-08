Welcome back to the Sherdog Staff Pick 'Em, where this week, we will take our best shot at UFC on ESPN 28. Last week's Sandhagen-Dillashaw card was a disaster for the Pick 'Em league, as we came in collectively at a dismal 40%. That's what a couple of iffy judges decisions, and four straight upsets to finish the evening, will do to you. This week, we'll see if we can get back on track with Uriah Hall and Sean Strickland duking it out atop an 11-fight card that limped through weigh-ins with fighters falling out left and right.