For those working in the health care profession, life has been a nightmarish existence for the past 18 months. COVID-19, originally billed as an illness no more severe than the flu, has devastated America and most other world countries. Loss of life due to the virus has been astounding, often attacking the most vulnerable of our population. Now, more than 1 1/2 years later, the virus is still in our midst with the emergence of the Delta variant. This variant has proven to be more contagious than earlier forms, making victims of those individuals who remain unvaccinated either by choice or by unavailability.