Tokyo Olympic Medalist Ryan Murphy on Path to Games and Russian Doping Allegation

Olympic swimming silver medalist Ryan Murphy joined Cheddar’s Between Bells to talk about his path to the 2020 games and what it was like competing on the world’s biggest stage of sports competition. Murphy also addressed the firestorm around his claim that his medal race was "probably not clean." Some Olympic watchers took that to mean he was implying that Russian Olympic Committee swimmer and gold medalist Evgeny Rylov had been doping. "I did not mention a single athlete. I didn't mention a single country, and it is a little bit disappointing that it was taken in that way," he said.