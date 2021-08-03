Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Tokyo Olympic Medalist Ryan Murphy on Path to Games and Russian Doping Allegation

cheddar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlympic swimming silver medalist Ryan Murphy joined Cheddar’s Between Bells to talk about his path to the 2020 games and what it was like competing on the world’s biggest stage of sports competition. Murphy also addressed the firestorm around his claim that his medal race was "probably not clean." Some Olympic watchers took that to mean he was implying that Russian Olympic Committee swimmer and gold medalist Evgeny Rylov had been doping. "I did not mention a single athlete. I didn't mention a single country, and it is a little bit disappointing that it was taken in that way," he said.

cheddar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evgeny Rylov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Doping#Tokyo#Gold Medalist#Cheddar#Russian Olympic Committee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Sportsamericanmilitarynews.com

‘Mockery of the games’: US official, swimmers intensify feud over Russian doping

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Lilly King echoed fellow U.S. swimming medalist Ryan Murphy’s criticism of the presence of Russian athletes at the Tokyo Olympics and raised it a notch on August 1 by saying, “There are a lot of people here that should not be here.”
SportsJanesville Gazette

U.S. swimmer Ryan Murphy's comments about doping puts Russia on the defensive

TOKYO — Tension over Russia’s participation in the Summer Games — the country’s athletes are competing under the moniker of the Russian Olympic Committee as a penalty for state-sponsored doping — spilled into the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on Friday. After Evgeny Rylov of the ROC beat Ryan Murphy in the...
Jacksonville, FLFlorida Times-Union

Ryan Murphy of Bolles School wins bronze in 100 back at Tokyo Olympics

Ryan Murphy began his second Olympic medal chase with bronze. The Bolles School graduate placed third in Tuesday night's men's 100-meter backstroke final, the first of his four scheduled events at the Olympics in Tokyo. Murphy, who had recorded the fastest time of Tuesday morning's semifinal round, touched in 52.19,...
SportsNPR

Once Again, Banned Russians Raise Questions About Doping At The Olympics

TOKYO — Traditionally, doping at the Olympics has been an uncomfortable companion to the Games' soaring athletic achievements. In Tokyo, it hasn't been the issue it often is because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. But it's still there, along with a Russian team that has come to embody doping...
Swimming & SurfingPosted by
Axios

Olympic swimmer Ryan Murphy hopes to strike gold again

After taking home three gold medals and setting a world record at the Rio Olympics, swimmer Ryan Murphy is looking for a repeat at this year's Games. The big picture: The road to the Tokyo hasn't necessarily been smooth sailing for the 26 year-old. After the 2016 Olympics, Murphy took time to focus on finishing his education at UC Berkeley, and his "his swimming fell off," according to Team USA.
Sportsswimswam.com

Ryan Murphy: “I’ve got about 15 thoughts” about Doping in the Olympics

American backstroker Ryan Murphy expressed his concerns about doping on Friday, during the press conference following his 200 back final. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games. When: Pool swimming: Saturday, July 24 – Sunday, August 1, 2021. Open Water swimming: Wednesday, August 4 – Thursday,...
Swimming & SurfingPosted by
Axios

Olympic swimmer Ryan Murphy wins Silver in 200m

After taking home three gold medals and setting a world record at the Rio Olympics, swimmer Ryan Murphy was looking for a repeat at this year's Games. The big picture: Murphy came in second in the 200-meter backstroke, which he'd won in the 2016 Rio Games. Murphy won a bronze earlier this week in the 100m backstroke, which he'd also won in 2016.
SportsNBC Chicago

Ryan Murphy Speaks Out on Transparency in Doping

The topic of doping isn’t anything new when it comes to the Olympic stage. But it once again is on the minds of certain athletes in Tokyo. Ryan Murphy, a swimmer for the United States, is one of the latest athletes to speak out on doping issues with Olympic athletes. The 26-year-old backstroke specialist feels as though there should be more consistency among how all countries drug test their athletes.
SportsPosted by
The Hill

US medalist accuses fellow Olympians of illegal doping

Ryan Murphy, who lost two times at the Olympics to his Russian competitor for the gold medals, is accusing the 200-meter backstroke competition of being “unclean.”. Russia has a reputation for doping its athletes. Murphy backtracked his statements, saying, “My intention is not to make any allegations here.”. Ryan Murphy,...
SportsNewsweek

Ryan Murphy Says He Lost Backstroke Gold to 'Not Clean' Russian Evgeny Rylov

The first major doping allegation from the Tokyo Summer Olympics happened shortly after the men's 200-meter backstroke on Thursday night, which was late Friday morning in Japan. And it was an American accusing a Russian swimmer of being "not clean." Shortly after the men's gold medal race ended, American Ryan...

Comments / 0

Community Policy