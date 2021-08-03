Cancel
‘Honorary Grandmother’ Of North Carolina Wild Horses Dies

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn organization is mourning the death of a wild horse that was one of the oldest mares in the herd that roams North Carolina’s Outer Banks. The Corolla Wild Horse Fund wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday that Hazel was believed to be close to 30 years old. She didn’t show signs of trauma or any indication that she didn’t die naturally. But her death came when the National Weather Service said some areas of the Outer Banks saw heat index values near 110 degrees. She assumed the role of “honorary grandmother" to the foals and was often seen babysitting them.

