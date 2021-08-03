Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Luke Bryan Can’t Wait for His Sons to Hear His Late Brother’s Voice in New ‘My Dirt Road Diary’ Docuseries

By Adison Haager
Posted by 
103.3 WJOD
103.3 WJOD
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Luke Bryan's music career has been filled with exuberant moments, but the singer’s story is also laced with heartbreaking loss and grief. Among those tragic, life-altering moments is the death of Bryan's older brother, Chris, in 1996. A then-19-year-old Bryan had his eyes set on Nashville, and was planning to make the move from Leesburg, Ga.; however, when Chris died at the age of 26 in a car accident, his younger brother shelved his plans to stay near his family.

103wjod.com

Comments / 0

103.3 WJOD

103.3 WJOD

Dubuque, IA
475
Followers
1K+
Post
97K+
Views
ABOUT

103.3 WJOD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://103wjod.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clint Black
Person
Luke Bryan
Person
Garth Brooks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Voice#Dirt Road#Imdb Tv#Then 19 Year Old#My Dirt Road Diary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesy100fm.com

“Love at first sight”: Luke Bryan recalls meeting wife Caroline in ‘My Dirt Road Diary’

Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline look back fondly on the night they first met in a clip from the upcoming documentary, My Dirt Road Diary. The couple met as college students at a local bar, Dingus, while attending Georgia Southern University. "I saw this character sitting across the bar. All I could see was white teeth," Caroline remarks of her first reaction of Luke in a sit-down interview.
Celebritiesmusictimes.com

'Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary' Drops Sneak Peek: Caroline Reveals This Husband's Body Part Caught Her Attention

In one exclusive peek of Luke Bryan's docuseries, he and his wife, Caroline Bryan, talk about their first encounter. Fans won't believe what Caroline first noticed about Luke. For Luke, it was a case of 'love at first sight!' From the minute he met Caroline, Luke Bryan felt they were destined to be together. For Caroline however, the first thing she noticed was not what most girls noticed with their first meetup with their potential boyfriends.
Celebritieswbwn.com

Watch Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary For Free Now

If you’ve always wanted a backstage pass for Luke Bryan you are in luck…now EVERYONE gets the ULTIMATE backstage pass to his life in the new docuseries, Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary. The 5 part series is available to stream now on IMDb TV for free, with interviews, original...
Nashville, TNPosted by
Wide Open Country

Luke Bryan Honors Late Brother With New Release 'Songs You Never Heard'

Luke Bryan is ready to show the world his talent, once again, this time with a beautiful message to his family. The five-part docuseries on the career and life of the five-time Entertainer of the Year premieres today on IMDb TV Original, Amazon's premium free streaming service. Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary shares everything from the country singer's triumphant, tragedies, ups, and downs throughout his career, with several original home videos, interviews, and personal footage that allows his fans a personal look into his life as a country superstar.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Parade

See the Sweet Family Throwback Pics! All of Luke Bryan's Ups and Downs, Triumphs and Family Tragedies Are Revealed in My Dirt Road Diary

Luke Bryan has suffered a great deal of loss in his life: his brother was killed in a car crash, his sister died suddenly of an undiagnosed issue and his brother-in-law passed after an illness. They were all three much too young, but it is their deaths and how Bryan dealt with the tragedies that has helped make him the man he is today.
Nashville, TNPosted by
Wide Open Country

Luke Bryan Opens Up About Losing His Siblings In New Docuseries, 'We're Not Promised Another Day'

If you're a longtime fan of Luke Bryan, you might be familiar with the country star's rise to fame amid multiple family tragedies. He initially postponed moving to Nashville to follow his dreams after his older brother Chris passed away in a car accident, but the pain and loss didn't stop there. Bryan and family suffered another loss years later with the loss of Bryan's older sister Kelly and her husband, Ben Lee Chesire.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Luke Bryan Opening Up About Number of Tragic Deaths in His Family in New Docuseries

Luke Bryan is a modern household name in country music. He often captures headlines with his chart-topping music and fun and energetic personality. Bryan has been successful as an entertainer, artist, and songwriter. But as far as family life goes, it hasn’t always been easy for the “Waves” singer. Courtesy of Amazon’s premium free streaming service, IMDb TV, Bryan shares with fans the tragedy and grief following the loss of a number of family members in his upcoming docuseries.
MoviesKansas City Star

Review: As a film subject, country star Luke Bryan is no Billie Eilish

Social media is so yesterday. More and more, musical artists looking to polish their image are turning to full-length documentaries. Country star Luke Bryan is the latest marquee name with the business savvy and budget to hop on the trend. In "My Dirt Road Diary," out Friday on Amazon's free streaming service IMDb TV, Bryan shares how he busted out of a small town in Georgia to become a bestselling artist.
TV Seriesthestreamable.com

What’s Coming to IMDb TV in August 2021, Including ‘Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary’ and ‘Ghostbusters’

The original IMDb TV five-part docuseries Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary follows the country-music star as he chronicles the highs and lows of life on the road, en route to success. The doc features home videos, interviews with friends and family, and Bryan. The singer was the recent Academy of Country Music Awards “Entertainer of the Year” recipient.

Comments / 0

Community Policy