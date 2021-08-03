Cancel
Texas-sized vacancy: Senate holds hearing on UT, OU's Big 12 departure

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN — Not a week had passed since the University of Texas’ move to the SEC alongside the University of Oklahoma was approved before Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby on Monday faced over a dozen Texas lawmakers wanting to know: Where does the conference go from here?. Bowlsby was followed...

College Sportscyclonefanatic.com

Bowlsby responds to OU, UT’s request to join SEC

The following is a press release from Big 12 Conference commissioner Bob Bowlsby. The Big 12 Conference has learned that the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas have submitted formal requests to the SEC to be considered for membership beginning with the 2025-26 athletic year. The events of recent days have verified that the two schools have been contemplating and planning for the transition for months and this formal application is the culmination of those processes. We are unwavering in the belief that the Big 12 provides an outstanding platform for its members’ athletic and academic success. We will face the challenges head-on, and we have confidence that the Big 12 will continue to be a vibrant and successful entity in the near term and into the foreseeable future.
Texas Stateocolly.com

Big 12 has 'cordial' meeting with OU, Texas

In the final minutes of any imminent breakup, the air is filled with tension and awkwardness. Each party knows what is going to happen, it is just a matter of metaphorically "ripping the Band-Aid off". The words mutual and cordial get thrown around briefly afterward, even if the situation is...
Footballchatsports.com

Bob Bowlsby: Big 12 and ESPN back away from last week’s brinksmanship as Texas Senate holds hearing

A traditional Fourth of July fireworks typically builds up to the grand finale, the final massive explosions before sending the assembled patriots on their merry way. If last week’s dustup between ESPN and Bob Bowlsby and the Big 12 was a fireworks show, it was the computer glitch that caused a large city’s entire fireworks show to launch at the same time — a wasteful type of spectacular dysfunction that lasts a whole 15 seconds.
Texas Statecyclonefanatic.com

Bowlsby, UT president talk realignment with Texas state senate special committee

Jul 14, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby speaks to the media during Big 12 media days at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports. Just when we thought realignment drama would fizzle out for a while after Oklahoma and Texas were officially accepted into the SEC last Friday, the state of Texas blew that idea into a bazillion pieces on Monday.
Texas StateDallas News

‘I kind of feel sorry for the SEC’: Senate voices displeasure with Texas, OU during hearing

In case there was any doubt, Texas President Jay Hartzell wore a figurative black hat to match his burnt orange tie Monday. For five hours at the state Senate Select Committee on the Future of College Sports in Texas, Commissioner Bob Bowlsby along with presidents and athletic directors from Baylor, Texas Tech and TCU listed the negative impact on Texas and Oklahoma bolting the Big 12 for the SEC last week.
Texas StatePosted by
FanSided

Big 12 realignment: Texas legislators hammer UT Pres. in Senate hearing

For most of us, nothing is less entertaining than watching legislative hearings. But on Monday, it was can’t-miss television as members of the Texas State Senate met with officials and administrators from Big 12 schools to discuss the impact of Texas’ departure for the SEC. And for once, some Texas senators actually spoke for the people they represent when they verbally blasted University of Texas president Jay Hartzell and his university’s football program.
College Sportsallfans.co

College Football World Reacts To Steve Spurrier’s Blunt Message

Another day, another blunt message from legendary college football head coach Steve Spurrier. The legendary ball coach can’t stop taking shots at Texas following the Longhorns’ announced move to the SEC. Texas, along with Oklahoma, will be moving from the Big 12 to the SEC at some point this decade.
Austin, TXkeranews.org

UT-Austin, OU Take First Steps Toward Leaving The Big 12

The University of Texas at Austin and the University of Oklahoma appear ready to leave the Big 12 Athletic Conference in 2025. In a brief joint statement Monday, the universities said they will exit after their current media rights agreement with the conference expires. “The universities intend to honor their...
Texas StateEnid News and Eagle

OU, Texas officially announce they will not renew with Big 12

In a joint statement released by Oklahoma and Texas on Monday morning, both universities announced that they do not plan to renew their grant-of-rights agreement with the Big 12 after it expires in 2025. Both schools have notified the Big 12 of their plans, according to the statement. Both universities...
College Sportsponcacitynow.com

OU and UT may be leaving Big 12

JOINT STATEMENT FROM THE UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA AND THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT AUSTIN. The University of Oklahoma and The University of Texas at Austin notified the Big 12 Athletic Conference today that they will not be renewing their grants of media rights following expiration in 2025. Providing notice to...
Irving, TXKTEN.com

Big 12 Executive Committee Meets with OU and UT Presidents

IRVING, TEXAS (BIG 12) - The Big 12 Conference Executive Committee, consisting of Big 12 Board of Directors chairman and Texas Tech University President Lawrence Schovanec and Baylor University President Linda Livingstone; and Commissioner Bob Bowlsby met by videoconference Sunday afternoon with University of Oklahoma President Joe Harroz and University of Texas President Jay Hartzell.

