2020 Tokyo Olympics: Simone Biles wows in what could be her final Olympics appearance

By Matt Norlander
CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBronze never felt like more of a win than this. Early Tuesday morning, Simone Biles returned to competition and in the process made the women's balance beam final the most anticipated event of these Games. The athlete (which is to say: the human) with more expectation, hype, marketing and pressure attached to them -- to the point of it practically being an appendage -- at the 2020 Olympics got back on the stage.

Comments / 4

GymnasticsNewsweek

How Much Money Has Simone Biles Lost After Pulling Out of Olympics Finals?

Simone Biles has forfeited at least two opportunities for a medal, after withdrawing from two gymnastics finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, citing mental health concerns. Four-time Olympic gold medalist Biles, 24, has received an outpouring of support from fellow athletes, celebrities, and the public following announcements that she had pulled out of Tuesday's women's team final and Thursday's all-round final.
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles’ Cutest BFF Photos Are Totally Goals! See Their Best Snapshots Together

It’s no surprise that two of the world’s best gymnasts — Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles — are best friends for life. The dynamic duo, who will both be representing the United States during the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo in July 2021, are all about showing off their fierce friendship with adorable BFF photos. Spoiler alert: they’re great at them.
Columbus, OHPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Simone Biles’ Biological Mother Gives Rare Statement After Daughter Steps Down From Tokyo Olympics

Gymnast Simone Biles’ biological mother, Shanon Biles, gave a rare statement after her daughter exited the Tokyo Olympics early amid mental health concerns. “She’s going to be OK,” Shanon told DailyMail on Tuesday, July 27, at her home in Columbus, Ohio. Simone, 24, was adopted by her maternal grandparents at a young age after she and her three siblings were placed in foster care as their mom struggled with drug addiction.
SportsPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Here is what Michael Phelps said about Simone Biles

Few people can relate to the kind of pressure and attention Simone Biles is receiving this year. One of those people is Michael Phelps. Phelps swam in his first Olympics in 2000 at the age of 15. By 2008, he became the star of the Summer Games in Beijing, winning eight gold medals. The Olympics were built around him in 2012 and 2016 as he was the biggest star of those Olympiads.
Texas StateBeaumont Enterprise

Simone Biles visits Texans practice to see boyfriend Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles had been back in Houston from the Tokyo Olympics less than 24 hours, but she already was at Texans training camp to see her boyfriend Jonathan Owens in action. Biles, who landed at Bush Intercontinental Airport at about 4 p.m. Thursday, watched Texans practice from a VIP section in the back of the end zone Friday morning.
GolfGolf.com

Rory McIlroy’s comments on Simone Biles reveal something important

It would be fair for you to enter this article with skepticism. If you have an internet connection (which seems likely, since here you are) it’s been impossible to avoid the ocean of Simone Biles commentary, most of which lacks nuance or feeds into one side or other of the Great Online Culture War, which features many fighters but zero winners, thus far.
SportsWLWT 5

WATCH: Simone Biles stuns in practice of historic vault

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics begin Friday, but athletes are already competing and training ahead of the Opening Ceremonies. Simone Biles practiced her historic new vault on Thursday at the Olympic gymnastics podium training. The move is called a Yurchenko double pike. If she lands the vault in competition, the move...
GymnasticsPosted by
POPSUGAR

Even in Slow Motion, Simone Biles's Triple-Double Seems to Defy the Laws of Physics

Simone Biles could post a video of herself opening the mail, and I would be captivated. This legendary gymnast has seven national championships, five Olympic medals, and several signature moves that bear her name — and she's poised to make history yet again at the Tokyo Olympics. But if at times you find Biles's power and speed to be a bit dizzying, you'll want to feast your eyes on this slow-motion video from NBC Olympics (and then promptly pick your jaw up off the floor).
SportsSlate

Isn’t NBC Forgetting Something About Simone Biles’ Exit?

On Tuesday night, NBC began its primetime Olympics broadcast with a not-so-breaking news update. “The focus here is what happened in gymnastics,” said NBC host Mike Tirico. “Simone Biles, the reigning Olympic gold medalist, who came back for these games at age 24, bowing out of the team event just after it started. As of now we don’t know any more on her status for the rest of the Olympic individual competition.”
SportsMarietta Daily Journal

The Tokyo Olympics are turning into NBC’s worst nightmare

No one said these Olympics would be easy. Not even watching them. Midway through the first week of the Tokyo Games, even the most cautiously optimistic viewer of Friday’s opening ceremony is now likely to be rubbing their eyes: With shocking upsets, unexpected exits, a 16-hour time difference and a thicket of broadcast, cable and streaming options, the most tumultuous Olympics in years are starting to catch up with the NBC stable of networks, which hold the lucrative U.S. television rights to the two-week event.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Simone Biles Was Adopted by Her Biological Grandparents When She Was a Child

Now that the competition is largely over for gymnasts at the Tokyo Olympics, many are looking at the legacy Simone Biles is leaving behind. After proving herself to be the greatest gymnast in the history of the sport, Simone stepped away from much of the competition in Tokyo before returning to win the bronze medal on the balance beam, the last event of the competition. Simone's strength throughout this has been extraordinary, and many are wondering who raised her.
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

'Today' Show Fans Can’t Handle Hoda Kotb’s Reaction to Simone Biles’s Bronze Medal Win

Being the amazing Team U.S.A. cheerleader that she is, Today show coanchor Hoda Kotb couldn't help but cheer on Simone Biles during the balance beam final on Tuesday. The 56-year-old NBC cohost watched from the stands as the 24-year-old Olympian celebrated her strong dismount following a difficult week at the Olympics. Last week, Simone announced that she was withdrawing from the all-around women’s gymnastics team final and, subsequently, four all-around individual events. But before the Summer Games were over, she returned to the beam and earned a bronze medal for Team USA.
SportsPosted by
E! News

You Have to Hear Gabby Douglas' Inspiring Advice for Simone Biles During the Tokyo Olympics

Watch: Gabby Douglas Gives Simone Biles Advice for Tokyo Olympics. Shine bright like a diamond—or an Olympic medal. Three-time Olympic gold medalist Gabby Douglas gave some very special advice to fellow Olympian Simone Biles after Biles opened up about the unprecedented pressure she felt during the Tokyo Olympics. "I truly do feel like I have the weight of the world on my shoulders at times," Biles shared on Instagram on July 26 after a rocky start. "I know I brush it off and make it seem like pressure doesn't affect me but damn sometimes it's hard hahaha! The Olympics is no joke!"

Comments / 4

