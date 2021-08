All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Content creation has grown ever more popular in the last year, and if you’ve been shopping around for the right gear to start your own YouTube page, buying a proper microphone should be at the top of your list. Sound quality is obviously a major part of the YouTube experience, especially when it comes to audio clarity and background noises — both of which...