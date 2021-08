“Temptingly cheap, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S gets the basics right, but for a little more money you can buy a phone that will last you longer.”. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S is a good smartphone, but it’s also evidence of just how important it is to consider longevity when deciding which model to buy, regardless of the price. Although it’s a strong value when discounted, as it is when this review was written, at full price you can get a better, longer-lasting 5G phone for not much more money.