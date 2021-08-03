Tuesday Dawg Bites Reminds You To “Get A Big Neck!”

Springstead’s gym floor now has a new name! Greg O’Connell, former Springstead teacher, AD and Head Boys Basketball Coach, was honored last Thursday, August 5th with the unveiling of his signature on the gym floor. The gym floor is now officially “Greg O’Connell Court”. Big “O”, as those that know Coach O’Connell well call him, was the AD at Springstead from 1978-1987 and was the head Boys Basketball coach for an unheard of 24 years, from 1977-2000. He accumulated an impressive 366-233 record, which still stands as the all-time Hernando County record for most boys basketball victories. Coach O’Connell’s connection to Springstead and Eagles basketball does not stop there. He can be seen most home games sitting in his chair in the South West corner of the gym. Players give him a fist-bump on the way out to the court for warm-ups. Coach O has also been a mentor for current head coach, Matt McGarry. But the love and support doesn’t stop there. He has helped to organize the flea market fundraiser for the basketball program, treated the team to team meals prior to districts, donated to the Springstead basketball and athletics program, and even facilitated the Hoops Against Hunger event(which he plans to do again this year). Beyond all that, Coach O’Connell is just a down right, quality human being and a representation of what it means to be a Springstead Eagle.