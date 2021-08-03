Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Hollow Sheldon

By 6 min read
creators.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCall me old-fashioned, but I find humility attractive, and I'm disturbed by the lack of it in a guy I've been dating. He seems to need to keep telling me how desirable he is, like by mentioning he dated some Instagram model and saying, "I'm used to being the smartest guy in the room," when he initially lied about going to a top-tier university and had actually failed out of community college. I find his lack of humility to be a big turnoff, but my friends keep telling me not to be stupid: He's a sweet, considerate good guy, who seems to love me.

www.creators.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Alkon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussion#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
CelebritiesPopculture

Beloved Soap Opera Actress Dies at 82

One of Mexico's most beloved and renowned telenovela stars, Lilia Aragón, has died at 82 from undisclosed causes. In a statement shared by the National Association of Actors on Monday, Aragón, who starred in hit soaps like Angelitos Negros, Cuna de Lobos, and Rosa Salvaje, was a revered icon in the industry by fans and colleagues. "The National Association of Actors deeply regrets the death of our colleague Lilia Aragón del Rivero, who was General Secretary of our union during the 2006-2010 period," the association issued in Spanish via their Twitter. "Our sincere condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace."
Burbank, CATMZ.com

Former Child Star Jane Withers Dead at 95

Jane Withers -- one of the most famous child stars in Hollywood's history -- has died. The legendary actress passed away Saturday in Burbank, CA ... surrounded by loved ones, this according to her daughter, Kendall Errair, who released a statement about her mother's death. A cause of death wasn't addressed.
Family RelationshipsThe Guardian

My brother has two new children – and it’s making me sad

The question I’m a 48-year-old woman in a loving relationship. I don’t have any children. I have two brothers – my younger one has four children with his partner. The other, who is older than me and gay (and my half-brother), has recently gone abroad with his partner and had two children via a surrogate, with both fathers having had a biological child each.
KidsBBC

Children's home fire: 'The souls of our daughters are still there'

Vianney Hernández remembers how powerless she felt on the day in December 2016 when a gang came to take away her 13-year-old daughter Ashly. Warning: This article contains graphic descriptions of injuries and strong language. Its leader, who was in a relationship with Ashly, threatened to kill the entire family...
CelebritiesPosted by
rolling out

Sanaa Lathan explains why she stopped drinking alcohol

Hollywood actress Sanaa Lathan revealed this week that she gave up drinking to make a lifestyle change and that alcohol was affecting her anxiety. The 49-year-old actress who first made a name for herself in 2000 in the hit film Love & Basketball with Omar Epps, explained to People that she wasn’t a sloppy drunk but she could tell it was affecting her moods and thinking.
LifestylePosted by
Amomama

Woman Borrows Clothes to Pretend She Is Rich and Meets a Man – Story of the Day

A woman went on holiday to an expensive resort and borrowed expensive clothes from a rich friend so she could pretend she's wealthy, but things go wrong. Two years ago, I came into a small inheritance and decided to take the trip of my dreams. I started looking up possibilities online and quickly found a 15-day-holiday in Egypt, including a 5-star cruise down the Nile.
HobbiesPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Game Warden Asks Man to Go Fishing with Him, Then Regrets It

A game warden at work was experiencing one of the most boring days of his life. He was so bored that he wished he was at a party or a place with a more bubbly atmosphere. While he sat at his work post looking absent-mindedly at the sea ahead, an old man rowed past him. The game warden immediately jolted himself and called out to the older man.
Relationship Advicegoodmenproject.com

He Told Me He Thought I Was ‘The One’

“I thought you were the one I would marry,” he whispered, his voice breaking as he reluctantly handed me a bag of my belongings. I glanced at him, unsure if I had the courage to meet his eyes. For a split second, I considered taking it all back —I could...
Astronomycreators.com

Lion Vibes at a High

ARIES (March 21-April 19). When you don't have the patience to sit through the lecture or read the book, dive in and learn by doing. Mistakes make the best teachers anyway! Their lessons are relevant by nature, brief, thorough and acute. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). There is certainly a mystical...

Comments / 0

Community Policy