Oyster Pond Trust Annual Meeting Set

Ian Ives will be the guest speaker at the Oyster Pond Environmental Trust’s annual meeting on Thursday, August 19, at 7 PM at the Sea Education Association. Mr. Ives is the director of the Massachusetts Audubon Society’s Long Pasture Wildlife Sanctuary. In his talk “Coming to a Suburb Near You,” Mr. Ives will explore the local increase in abundance of deer, coyote, fisher, turkey, bobcat and osprey on an increasingly residential Cape Cod. His talk will address the conflicts, management measures, and ethical considerations that arise as human and wildlife populations increase and come into more-frequent contact.