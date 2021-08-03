Oyster Pond Environmental Trust Executive Director Retires

Wendi Buesseler, executive director of the Oyster Pond Environmental Trust, retired in June after 18 years of leading the organization. OPET was founded in 1994 to conserve and protect the natural environment and ecological systems of Oyster Pond, along Falmouth’s south shore. Under Ms. Buesseler’s tenure, the trust was able to raise $2 million to purchase 22 acres of land from the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution in order to protect the headwaters surrounding Oyster Pond.