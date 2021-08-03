How We Reported on Nurse Rehabilitation Programs

THOMASVILLE, Ga. — Tammy Bryant, director of Southern Regional Technical College’s Nursing Program, has been named president of the Georgia Board of Nursing (GBON). Bryant MSN, BSN, RN, has served on the board since 2017. The GBON consists of 13 members selected by the governor and is responsible for the regulation of registered professional nurses and advanced practice registered nurses. A board member is a public official who exercises great power in the regulation of their profession in the state of Georgia, according to a press release from SRTC. Among other responsibilities, board members develop rules and regulations that set the standards for Nursing practice and education, set the qualifications for licensure, and ensure that the disciplinary process is implemented in a fashion that guarantees due process and public protection.