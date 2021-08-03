Cancel
Charles Connor, Drummer for Little Richard, Dead at 86

By Corey Irwin
Charles Connor, the drummer who provided the backbeat for Little Richard in the '50s, has died at the age of 86. The musician’s passing was confirmed by his daughter, who stated that Connor died peacefully in his sleep while under hospice care in Glendale, Calif. The rocker had previously been diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus, a brain disorder that causes fluid buildup, often resulting in neurological complications.

