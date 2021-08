Given the ever-increasing challenges caused by soaring material costs and low supply, housing affordability is now at its lowest level in nearly a decade. During the second quarter, 56.6% of new and existing homes sold were affordable to families earning the median income of $79,900. This is down from the 63.1% of homes sold in the previous quarter and the lowest affordability level since 2012, according to the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB)/Wells Fargo Housing Opportunity Index (HOI) released Thursday.