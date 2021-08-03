Sandra Oh Deserves Better than Netflix's Uncomfortable Chair

It’s usually kind of nice to think that a book is going to be adapted into a movie, even if there are plenty of naysayers that don’t think that it’s going to work. There are times when it feels as though the complexity of a book kind of defies any easy way to go about adapting it to the big or small screen, but there are usually plenty of directors that want to try. To be entirely fair there’s nothing wrong with trying since it means that someone was willing to give it a shot and bring the story to life in a way that it had been experienced yet. One of the only problems though is that everyone has a slightly different vision in their mind after reading the book, and trying to nail every little point perfectly is about as impossible as counting grains of sand on a beach, physically it’s possible, but the probability of such a thing happening is exceedingly low.