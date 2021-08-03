Sandra Oh Deserves Better than Netflix's Uncomfortable Chair
Look, we can all agree that Sandra Oh is a national treasure. The first woman of Asian descent to be recognized in a lead actress category at the Primetime Emmy Awards, she’s a trailblazer both onscreen and off, the kind of woman most of us would happily watch helm a Doritos ad if we had to. And after the disappointment that was Killing Eve Season 3, there couldn’t possibly be a better moment to watch her tackle the lead role in a series like Netflix’s The Chair, a timely story about the difficulties women face in the world of academia.www.pastemagazine.com
Comments / 0