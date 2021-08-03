Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

PERSEIDS POPPING! When You Can See Up To 75 Meteors Per Hour...

wdrb.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s time again for one of the biggest meteor showers of the year! The Perseids are already showing up in our night skies—and when they peak in mid-August, it’s likely to be one of our most impressive skywatching opportunities for a while. In this 30 second exposure taken with a...

www.wdrb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meteor Showers#Meteors#Perseids#Earth#Meo#Our Nasa Space Place
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
Related
Astronomycheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show Astronauts With Their Helmets Off On The Moon?

The image actually shows Apollo 16 astronauts during a training exercise on Earth in 1972. The image in the Facebook post shows three men in space suits without helmets standing on a rocky landscape with a rover. “So, these guys on the Moon took a moment to take their helmets off for this picture…” text in the image reads, seemingly implying that the astronauts had faked their presence on the moon.
AstronomyPosted by
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Watch: 'Flying Saucer' Filmed in Alaska

A cool video from a national park in Alaska shows what appears to be some kind of flying saucer hovering over water, but the 'alien craft' is actually an optical illusion. The wondrous scene recently unfolded at Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve, which posted a video (which can be seen below) of the odd moment on their Facebook page. In the footage, an odd object that somewhat resembles a hat can be seen silently floating in the sky over the bay.
AstronomyApartment Therapy

Twin Meteor Showers Are Happening Tonight

If you’re located in the Southern Hemisphere or in the southern U.S., look up to the sky tonight, July 28, to see a pair of meteor showers cross paths. The Southern delta Aquariids and the alpha Capricornids will peak around the same time this evening and trickle into early Thursday morning.
Astronomymarthastewart.com

A Star Is Speeding Through the Milky Way at Nearly Two Million Miles an Hour

Scientists are the first to know about rare sightings out in the galaxy, and most recently, they discovered one extraordinary find: a star moving at lighting speed in the Milky Way. According to new research published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, this star is a piece of shrapnel from a supernova (a cosmic explosion that happens when a white dwarf star gets too big to support itself and releases a massive amount of energy) that is still speeding its way through space. "This star is moving so fast that it's almost certainly leaving the galaxy…[it's] moving almost two million miles an hour," JJ Hermes, the assistant professor of astronomy at Boston University College of Arts and Sciences, said. "To have gone through partial detonation and still survive is very cool and unique, and it's only in the last few years that we've started to think this kind of star could exist," added Odelia Putterman, a former Boston University student and lab scientist.
AstronomyPosted by
The Hill

NASA lander discovers big surprise inside Mars

NASA researchers confirmed on Thursday that the Red Planet has a molten core. This was revealed using seismic data collected from Mars rovers. Mars is now thought to have formed in a similar manner to Earth, and has a crust, mantel, and core. The first samples collected from NASA’s mission...
AstronomyPosted by
LiveScience

What would happen if Earth suddenly stopped spinning?

Earth is steadily spinning like a top, even if we can't see, touch, hear or feel it. So, what would happen if Earth were to abruptly stop rotating?. If the spinning were to stop, the angular momentum of every object on Earth would rip the surface apart, resulting in a really, really bad day.
AstronomyDiscover Mag

Giant Ripples Under Louisiana Are Evidence of the Dinosaur-Killing Asteroid Impact

Over 800 miles from the impact site, massive ripples buried deep underground record the devastation wrought by an asteroid. The Chicxulub impact, the likely smoking gun for the extinction of the dinosaurs at the end of the Cretaceous, sent tsunamis tearing across the Gulf of Mexico. These giant waves left ripples in the undersea sediments as they passed and a new study has found what might be the largest "megaripples" on the planet.
AstronomyUniverse Today

Astronomers Find a Huge Planet Orbiting its Star at 6,000 Times the Earth-Sun Distance

Tracking exoplanets is hard – especially when that exoplanet is so far away from its parent star that the normally used “transit” method of watching it dim the light of the star itself is ineffectual. But it really helps if the planet is huge, and has its own infrared glow, no matter how far away from its star it might be. At least those properties allowed a team of scientists from the University of Hawai’i to track a particular exoplanet called (and we’re not kidding) Coconuts-2b.
Astronomymarketresearchtelecast.com

Earth’s rotation slows down: what are the consequences?

Since the Earth originated 4.5 billion years, little by little, his rotation slowed down. Although that is not noticeable throughout life, this slow but inexorable brake has as a clear consequence the lengthening of the days. However, this phenomenon could also be connected with the oxygenation of the earth’s atmosphere.
AstronomyPosted by
Axios

How to watch the Perseid meteor shower

The Perseid meteor shower peaks next week, and as with most years, it's expected to put on quite a show for folks under dark skies on the ground. Why it matters: The Perseid meteor shower is largely considered the best of the year with meteor rates that could have people in areas with very little light pollution seeing more than 40 meteors per hour.
Astronomyegreenvilleextra.com

LOOK UP: Perseid meteor shower becomes visible next week

The annual Perseids meteor shower is happening next week starting Aug. 11 through the 12. The annual Perseids meteor shower is happening next week starting Aug. 11 through the 12. Although some have caught a glance of the shower earlier this week, stargazers are waiting for August 11 to watch the peak of the shower.
AstronomyWWMTCw

Look up! Perseid meteor shower lights up the night sky this August

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — It's the type of shower that's 100% guaranteed to hit, and at the same time every year. In fact, the only uncertainty involved in predicting the annual Perseid meteor shower is forecasting how many blankets and snacks to bring to that dark viewing location. "The best times...
AstronomySpace.com

9 years on Mars! Curiosity rover marks another anniversary

NASA's Curiosity rover has now been exploring Mars for nine years. The car-sized robot launched in November 2011 and touched down inside Mars' 96-mile-wide (154 kilometers) Gale Crater on the night of Aug. 5, 2012. (The landing occurred on Aug. 6 Eastern time, but it was still Aug. 5 in California, where NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, which manages Curiosity's mission, is based.)
AstronomyPosted by
The Independent

Astronomers find three new planets including one that ‘could protect and support life’ and an ‘ocean world’

Astronomers have found three new exoplanets around a nearby star that are very similar to those in our own solar system - including one that could support life.The star, L 98-59, is only 35 light-years away from Earth; its orbiting planets may also contain water in their interiors or atmosphere. Two of the planets nearest to the star are likely dry, but one “ocean world” could have as much as one third of its mass made up of liquid.“The planet in the habitable zone may have an atmosphere that could protect and support life,” María Rosa Zapatero Osorio, an...
AstronomyPosted by
99.5 WKDQ

Huge Meteor Shower With 60 To 100 Meteors Per Hour Happening Next Week

Look up in the night sky next week on August 11, 12, and 13 for a celestial light show that you don't want to miss. The Perseids meteor shower is currently underway, however the peak days to view them will be early next week. For those who don't know, The Perseids are are fragments of the comet Swift-Tuttle. Every year, the Earth passes near the path of the comet, and the debris left behind by Swift-Tuttle shows up as meteors in our sky, thus giving us a great view of the heavens. Many refer to these meteors as "shooting stars" which isn't entirely accurate since they aren't stars at all, but I get why they are known as such. In any event, you might want to start thinking of a lot of wishes because there's a good chance that you could see quite a few of these "shooting stars" next week.
AstronomyEarth & Sky

Visualize the Perseid meteor stream in space

This visualization uses NASA data to render known Perseid meteoroids as they move through the space of our solar system. What’s a meteoroid? It’s just a bit of debris in space before it has entered Earth’s atmosphere and vaporized, thereby becoming a meteor or fiery streak in our night sky. Meteors originate in the bodies of comets. The Perseids, in particular, come from Comet Swift-Tuttle, which last visited the inner solar system in 1992. Ian Webster developed this visualization of the Perseid meteor stream in space in 2020, using meteor data provided by astronomer Peter Jenniskens. Webster got help from the SETI Institute, too. The goal was to make it easier to understand the natural phenomenon of meteor showers.
AstronomyPosted by
LiveScience

NASA has glimpsed our galaxy's fate in three-way galactic brawl

A stunning Hubble Space Telescope image of three galaxies tearing each other apart has given astronomers an early glimpse into the Milky Way’s fate. Located 389 light-years away from Earth in the constellation Lynx, Arp 195 is a galaxy cluster made up of three galaxies ripping each other apart in a three-way gravitational tug-of-war. It is a destiny that astronomers predict will befall the Milky Way when, in 4.5 billion years’ time, it is set to collide with the neighboring Andromeda galaxy, according to an assessment by the European Space Agency.

Comments / 0

Community Policy