For some, working from home is the new reality due to COVID-19. And while it may have seemed suffocating at first, many teleworkers have found ways to thrive in their new work-from-home worlds. One of those ways is traveling to new locales and renting condos and homes for short stays and long. Because now, working from home can mean working from anywhere, including exciting vacation destinations—like Hawaiʻi. So if you’re looking to telecommute from the tropical climes of the Islands, we—along with award-winning List Sotheby’s International Realty agent Yukiko Yang—have compiled a few things you should know.