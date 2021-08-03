She’s Running A Purpose-Driven Brand Behind Dozens Of Baby Products
When Michelle Buelow was pregnant with her first child, her brother passed away from an overdose. She began making baby clothes to help get her through the grief – and eight years later that project has become Bella Tunno, a company making all kinds of baby products like bowls, plates, bibs and spoons. What sets Bella Tunno apart is their purpose-driven mission; for every product sold Bella Tunno donates a meal to a hungry child here in the US. Today the Matthews, North Carolina-based entrepreneur considers the 6.2 million meals they have donated to hungry children as her biggest success.thestoryexchange.org
