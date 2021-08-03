Cancel
Philadelphia, PA

Could the pandemic be to blame for increased nearsightedness in kids?

By Tracey Romero
phillyvoice.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow many times have you told your kids to not hold their phone or tablet so close to their face?. Ophthalmologists have warned for years that too much screen time and not enough time outdoors can speed up the progression of nearsightedness or myopia in children. And now a new study suggests that the changes in our daily lives caused by the pandemic may also be raising the risk of this condition in children.

