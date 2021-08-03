Could the pandemic be to blame for increased nearsightedness in kids?

You may find this hard to believe, but as things in most cases seem to be back to normal, there are people who are actually starting to take precautions again. I have done several events as a DJ since being vaccinated myself, and now I see more people wearing masks again. There has been another variant discovered, and it could really take us backward if people don't get vaccinated. According to erienews.com, there have been seven new cases of the coronavirus in Eire County as of Sunday.