ProStar Enters The Municipal Market Sector With The Signing Of New Hampton, Iowa
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., Aug. 3, 2021 /CNW/ -- ProStar Holdings Inc. ("ProStar®" or the "the Company") (TSXV: MAPS) (FSE: 5D00), a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions®, is pleased to announce the signing of the City of New Hampton, Iowa. New Hampton becomes the first municipality to adopt ProStar's PointMan® cloud and mobile solution as its primary system of record (SOR) to manage its critical infrastructure.markets.businessinsider.com
Comments / 0