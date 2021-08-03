Cancel
ProStar Enters The Municipal Market Sector With The Signing Of New Hampton, Iowa

By PRESS RELEASE PR Newswire
 5 days ago

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., Aug. 3, 2021 /CNW/ -- ProStar Holdings Inc. ("ProStar®" or the "the Company") (TSXV: MAPS) (FSE: 5D00), a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions®, is pleased to announce the signing of the City of New Hampton, Iowa. New Hampton becomes the first municipality to adopt ProStar's PointMan® cloud and mobile solution as its primary system of record (SOR) to manage its critical infrastructure.

