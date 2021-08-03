Spend A Memorable Day Tubing Down The Mighty Kennebec River

If you’re getting bored of the same old summer water options (pool, beach, lake, repeat), it might be time to up the excitement quotient with river tubing in NJ. We’re not talking wild rapids, but a peaceful float down the Delaware River for a family bonding experience like no other. Rental packages vary but typically include tubes (many of which hold more than one person and have cool features like comfy backrests and cup holders), life jackets, and tubing straps that clip your whole crew together so there are no accidental solo rides. All you need to do is pack the sunscreen and your sense of adventure. Scroll down for places to go river tubing in New Jersey—and if you are looking for more summer fun that’s not at the shore, check out these lakes in NJ and where to go canoeing or kayaking.