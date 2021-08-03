Cancel
Louisiana State

Criminal Past in Louisiana? ‘Fair Chance’ Law Means You Can Work

By Brandon Michael
Highway 98.9
Highway 98.9
 4 days ago
Finding a job isn't always easy. Trying to find employment that fits your budget needs, schedule, training, geography, etc. is exhausting! Now imagine you've cleared all of those hurdles to find the perfect opportunity only to have it snatched away from you due to the shadier parts of your past. Up until August the 1st of 2021, that was exactly the case for thousands of unemployed residents of the Sportsman's Paradise.

