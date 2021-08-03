Carson City legal -15563
TEL (775)853-5700. IN THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT IN AND FOR CARSON CITY, STATE OF NEVADA. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that TERI GARCIA having filed in this Court he. PETITION FOR PETITION TO CONFIRM SALE OF REAL PROPERTY, in the Estate of VIRGINIA LEE GARCIA Deceased, has set the matter down for hearing on Monday, August 23, 2021 at 8:30 o’clock a.m., in the Carson City Courthouse, Carson City, Nevada. The matter will be approved without further hearing unless an objection is filed.www.nevadaappeal.com
