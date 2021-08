The Food and Drug Administration is gearing up to do what numerous public health experts had hoped the agency would do months ago: speed up full approval of Pfizer/BioNTech’s COVID vaccine. In fact, the FDA may grant full approval to Pfizer’s widely tested and highly effective jab in mere weeks. And such a move, some believe, could help persuade vaccine skeptics to finally get their shots, on top of providing more leeway for employers and businesses to impose stricter proof of vaccination requirements and vaccine mandates.