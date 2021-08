From KC of the Montana Outdoor Radio Show, heard Saturdays at 6 a.m.:. I have been an outdoorsman my entire life. I start day dreaming about hunting season, the day after hunting season ends. I never stop thinking about where I am going to hunt, when I'm going to hunt and what I am hunting. I'm always mentally preparing for the upcoming hunting season. Now that we are in to August, I am getting more and more excited with each passing day. Soon I will feel the sunrise warm my face on a crisp fall morning. Soon, Montana's big game hunting season will start. Or will it?