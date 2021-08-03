Cancel
UEFA

UEFA continues disciplinary proceedings against FA over unruly Euro fan behaviour

By Reuters
ESPN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against England's Football Association for the behaviour of fans during the European Championship final last month, European soccer's governing body said on Monday. The final, won by Italy in a penalty shootout, was marred by clashes between supporters and officials in and around Wembley Stadium,...

