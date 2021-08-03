Cancel
Rockford, IL

New Store Hosting Big Welcome Party at Former Rockford Hilander Store

By Steve Shannon
967 The Eagle
967 The Eagle
 4 days ago
The old Hilander grocery store on Rural Street in Rockford will have new tenants soon and they'd like to get to know their new neighbors. It was so hard to say goodbye to the Rural Oaks Hilander grocery store. Even though the store was eaten up by Schnuck's Markets Inc. in 2013, it will always be know to locals as Hilander. It wasn't long after the acquisition that Schnuck's announced they would be closing the 1715 Rural Street location. It did close in May of 2014.

