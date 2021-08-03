New Store Hosting Big Welcome Party at Former Rockford Hilander Store

Our good friend Laura Gibbs-Green joined the show today for her weekly segment to let us know what to do over the weekend in the Rockford Park District. Full disclosure, I've never frolfed before in my life but it looks awesome. I also would like to apologize to any serious disc golfers if the word "Frolf" is offensive to your craft. The portmanteau of "Frisbee and golf" is just too much fun to say but I feel like it is probably frowned upon by the serious golf world. People like this guy.