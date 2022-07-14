ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

NFL Draft Profile: Wanya Morris, Offensive Lineman, Oklahoma Sooners

By The NFL Draft Bible
NFLDraftBible
NFLDraftBible
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KzVIQ_0bHSc3gp00

NFL Draft profile scouting report for Oklahoma OT Wanya Morris

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cmGRh_0bHSc3gp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nMj3X_0bHSc3gp00

#64
Pos: OT
Ht: 6046
Wt: 320
DOB: 10/10/2000
Hometown: Grayson, GA
High School: Grayson
Eligibility: 2023

Wanya Morris
Oklahoma Sooners

One-Liner:

An athletic offensive tackle that lacks technique in his hands and posture. Will need to take a huge jump this fall.

Evaluation:

After being a two-year starter at Tennessee, Morris decided to enter the transfer portal and will be playing at Oklahoma this fall. This past season as a Volunteer, Morris was able to show his ability to play under control. His athleticism showed through in his footwork and being able to move laterally while staying balanced. Feet are solid, cover ground quickly and allow him to get vertical. Morris possesses some raw strength in his hands and when he lines up his punch. He’s able to knock pass rushers off their path and redirect them. A nasty finisher, Morris plays with a unique toughness and throws defenders to the ground. Finishing blocks is a huge plus for an offensive line prospect. Morris has some bad habits that need to get cleaned up. A waist bender, Morris gets in trouble often with his posture bending at the waist and playing over his toes. Will whiff trying to engage with defenders by lunging out. His hand technique is all over the place, consistently being unable to keep them inside the shoulder pads. Getting too wide with hand placement will lead to more penalties in the NFL. Also, timing his punch and when to shoot his hands needs to improve. Not being able to control defenders or knock down their pass rush moves leads to a lot of losses one-on-one. When facing NFL caliber pass rushers, Morris struggled and showed flaws he has against wide rushers with quick hands. Morris has high upside at offensive tackle with a solid athletic build. As a freshman, he struggled mightily and showed much improvement as a sophomore. If he can stay on that trajectory he may be able to reach his full potential and be an NFL starter.

Grade:

6th Round

Background:

Graduated from Grayson High School in the class of 2019. Was a consensus five-star recruit, the third-best player in the state, and got heavy interest from just about every school in the country, specifically LSU. Selected to the 2019 Under Armour All-American game. In his freshman year, he was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team and the 247 Sports’ True Freshman All-American Team. Transferred to Oklahoma after the 2020 season from Tennessee. As a freshman, was SEC All Freshman Team and started twelve of the teams thirteen games. Came to Oklahoma as a backup. but is looking to be a starter in 2022. At both Tennessee and Oklahoma, Morris is a Communications Major. In 2022, Morris will look to earn a role on the Oklahoma offensive line.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin

It feels like Lane Kiffin has been around college football forever, but the Ole Miss Rebels head coach is still just 47 years old. The former USC and Tennessee - and Raiders - head coach is currently trying to build the Ole Miss football program into an SEC power. While...
SOCIETY
92.9 The Game

Who's the third best SEC team behind Georgia and Alabama?

The college football season is just about here, and for some, the start on SEC Media Days on Monday, signified the start of the college football season. While we are just over a month away from “Week 0”, the SEC Media Days have allowed the buzz to begin and all the talks of which teams will come out on top by season’s end have commenced. While most would argue without a doubt that Georgia and Alabama are the SEC’s top two programs, Chris Goforth of 92-9 The Game asked listeners which team would be the conference’s third best, to which Chris said he could list five that could stake that claim.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Morris, OK
Local
Oklahoma Sports
State
Tennessee State
Norman, OK
Football
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Norman, OK
Norman, OK
Sports
State
Oklahoma State
The Spun

Rob Gronkowski's Girlfriend Reveals If She Thinks He'll Stay Retired

In late June, tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement from the NFL for the second time. "I want to thank the whole entire first class Buccaneers organization for an amazing ride, trusting me to come back to play and help build a championship team," Gronkowski said in his statement. "I will now be going back into my retirement home, walking away from football again with my head held high knowing I gave it everything I had, good or bad, every time I stepped out on the field.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Big Notre Dame Rumor

Notre Dame is finally going to join a conference with the Big Ten and SEC adding big-time schools like Oklahoma, Texas, UCLA and USC, right?. According to a report from CBS Sports, Notre Dame is targeting a huge TV deal to stay independent. "Notre Dame targeting $75 million annual media...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wanya Morris
LonghornsCountry

Oregon to the Big 12? Nike Founder Phil Knight's Role in Conference Realignment

With USC and UCLA announcing a move to the Big Ten, the future of the Pac-12 is uncertain. Oregon is arguably the biggest player left in the Pac-12 following this move. Oregon has been at the forefront of college athletics in large part thanks to Nike founder Phil Knight. Knight wants Oregon in either the SEC or the Big Ten if given those options, according to John Canzano.
OREGON STATE
DawgsDaily

JUST IN: Georgia OLB No Longer With Team

Outside linebacker Marlin Dean is no longer with the Georgia Bulldogs, sources confirm to Dawgs Daily. Programs usually deal with an uptick in roster turnover after winning a national title. Georgia is logjammed at several positions, and it appears Dean wants to seek snaps at another locale. Dean ...
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Oklahoma Sooners#American Football#Nfl Draft Profile#Offensive Lineman#Oklahoma Ot#Dob#Ga High School
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama's Latest Commitment

Alabama's football program got great recruiting news on Sunday afternoon. The Crimson Tide landed 2023 four-star running back Justice Haynes. Georgia wasn't able to land him, despite the fact his father Verron played for the program. Haynes is currently the third-best player in his home state (Georgia) and the fourth-best...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Arrested, Charged With Aggravated Assault

Former NFL tight end Orson Charles was arrested in his native Tampa Friday night after allegedly threatening to shoot two off-duty police officers. According to WTSP.com, Charles, 31, was driving one of two cars attempting to park in the same spot in Ybor City. After Charles lost out on the spot, he reportedly approached the driver's side of the other vehicle and brandished a weapon.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
The Spun

Report: Bucs Star Showed Up To Camp Extremely Overweight

A Tampa Bay Buccaneers star reportedly showed up to mandatory minicamp very overweight. According to a report from Rick Stroud, Bucs running back Leonard Fournette was at 260 pounds during mandatory minicamp. Bucs coaches were not happy. “Coaches were not happy, and that’s an understatement, when (Fournette) didn’t participate in...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Former College Football DL Shot & Killed On July 4

A member of the Boise State Broncos family was tragically lost over the long holiday weekend. On Tuesday, Cowboys star pass rusher and Boise State alum DeMarcus Lawrence shared that former teammate Greg Grimes was shot and killed on July 4. He was 31. "We lost my brother Greg Grimes...
BOISE, ID
NFLDraftBible

NFLDraftBible

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
329K+
Views
ABOUT

NFLDraftBible is a FanNation channel covering everything around the NFL Draft

Comments / 0

Community Policy