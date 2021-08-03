Cancel
Federal agency urges flood insurance for at-risk Michiganders

By WCMU
wcmu.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Federal Emergency Management Agency is urging Michiganders to learn more about their flood insurance plans after a recent set of flash floods across the state. Along with the recent flash floods, a series of dam failures caused significant damage to communities in the last two years. Among these failures was the Edenville dam collapse in 2018, which caused nearly $250 million in damage to nearly 2,500 buildings in Midland County.

