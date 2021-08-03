A simple blood test may be able to identify women at risk of preterm delivery, study finds
A simple blood test that can be administered during a routine prenatal visit may be able to identify women at risk of preterm delivery, a new study finds. Hanne Hoffman, an assistant professor in the Department of Animal Science at Michigan State University's College of Agriculture and Natural Resources, and her colleagues discovered that the CRY2 and CLOCK genes, which belong to a family of genes responsible for cell circadian rhythms, are important biomarkers that could signal preterm delivery.www.phillyvoice.com
