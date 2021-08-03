Cancel
Soccer

You might have a point to the "pay" argument. Didn't the USWNT ...

By Blah
 5 days ago

Just receive a $1mn bonus from a sponsor? I think I found the article. Linked below. I don't know either but it could be an issue. Are the older players hanging on for a better payout? I don't blame them for being competitive ... but the former motivation would be a concern. That said, the USWNT deserve more sponsor dollars for their excellence. It's a shame they don't receive the recognition they deserve from the media and sponsors for their excellence on the pitch.

Well, first you had the communist countries, who didn’t have “pros”, even

They were all pros. Then yes, I think there was a time where FIBA started allowing the Western Europeans, South Americans, etc. to send true pros (but not NBA) but we were still winning with the college kids, so we stuck with the tradition until we couldn’t get it done in ‘88. I also believe that Thompson didn’t choose a very good team.
If you are willing to grossly over pay, you might be right

The sharpness of the lawyers is irrelevant. Just remember, whatever a school is worth to add to one conference like the SEC, it is worth AT LEAST that to the current conference like the ACC. And whatever that figure is, is the MINIMUM amount the departing party would have to pay. So when ESPN already owns both sides of the deal, like they do, it is IMPOSSIBLE to make it a profitable exchange.
Where did you read "doesn't have an engine"?

A sustained, high motor is a challenge for a lot of big men. It was an acute challenge for Jay Huff early in his career. This is completely to be expected for a 6'11 guy with limited game reps. He'll get there.
Unless they are showing re-runs, yes. (long response)

16 SEC teams will have less content to show than 14 SEC teams and 12 good ACC teams. Look, I'm holding onto NOTHING. I'm an old die-hard Hokie that imprinted on VT football when we were beyond awful. But professionally, I develop partnerships between state, federal, and private interests. I've...
Robert Horry Blasts Dennis Schroder After Rejecting Contract Extension With Lakers: Now You Are The Disaster Of Your Own Game Plan. You Don’t Know What You’re Going To Do."

We're always hearing how we should bet on ourselves and not settle for less than what we're worth. But we should also back up our talk with our actions. That wasn't the case with Dennis Schroder, who turned down a couple of contract extension offers from the Los Angeles Lakers because he thought he deserved a bigger role and paycheck, and now he's not getting any attention in free agency at all.
I agree. So why wouldn't ESPN work to make that happen?

Instead of hoping they can outcompete Fox for it. If you let my house burn down instead of put out the fire, why would I hire you to build it back instead of someone else? I already know you don't give a crap about my personal well being.
Captains game report 8/6/21: Espino K’s 10 more while continuing to learn sequencing; Valera’s patience pays off

Image: TCP Photography/Courtesy Lake County Captains. Daniel Espino continues to rack up strikeouts. He has proven start after start in his 2021 season that he has the stuff to miss bats in droves. He’s just one punchout shy of the century mark this season in just 60.2 innings so far. Despite the sky high strikeout rate, Espino is showing improvement...

