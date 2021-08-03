Cancel
Video Games

New Photos Suggest Donkey Kong Expansion Now Under Construction At Super Nintendo World

By Yoerider
nintendosoup.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome new photographs at Japan’s Super Nintendo World have surfaced suggesting that work has begun on a new expansion for the park. As documented by Twitter user @Hibirobo_Disney and @PUSJJJJ, new scaffolding and construction has popped up at the corner of Super Nintendo World. The tree-like patterns on the signage and the location of the construction area seem to suggest that this new area is the rumored Donkey Kong Expansion for the park, although Nintendo and Universal have yet to share official confirmation at this time.

nintendosoup.com

