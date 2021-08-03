New Photos Suggest Donkey Kong Expansion Now Under Construction At Super Nintendo World

When the Nintendo Switch OLED model was revealed, for the most part, the gaming community was understandably underwhelmed. Many of the reports had set expectations much higher than what Nintendo delivered, but there is one aspect that fans haven’t had much to complain about: the name of the new console. The Nintendo Switch OLED model is exactly what it says on the tin, keeping things simple. This is notable because Nintendo has a history of dipping in and out of bizarre names for its consoles and their iterations, which has been a subject of ridicule and memes amongst Nintendo fans and beyond. However, it’s hard to say that any strange naming conventions have really harmed Nintendo, aside from with Wii U. It opens a conversation about whether poor console names really have any effect on Nintendo’s bottom line, and what happens when it gets it right, as it apparently has been lately?