Monster Train Will Be Coming To The Nintendo Switch Later This Month. Good Shepherd Entertainment along with Shiny Shoe first released Monster Train, a strategy and deckbuilding game with roguelike elements, on PC and Xbox One in 2020. The game was hailed as having great deckbuilding, excellent replayability and various combinations for fans to utilize using different tactics. As a treat to gamers on the Nintendo Switch, Good Shepherd Entertainment have announced that Monster Train First Class is coming to the Switch on 19th August 2021.