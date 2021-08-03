The Dyson V8 Absolute is one of the best vacuums on the market—and it's $70 off
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Vacuums are a household necessity, but they can also be a bit of a drag to lug around. All the compartments and tubes and containers on a cleaner can be annoying to pick up and push through your home. The good news is that you don't need to sacrifice suction power for a lighter vacuum. Case in point: The Dyson V8 Absolute is a top-rated lightweight option, and even better, you can get it right now for a stellar discount.www.palmbeachpost.com
Comments / 0