Balenciaga Creative Director Slotted To Curate Kanye West’s 2nd ‘Donda’ Listening Session

By Martin Berrios
hotspotatl.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKanye West is switching things up for his second Donda listening session. He has selected Balenciaga’s Creative Director to curate this week’s event. As spotted on High Snobiety the rapper is hosting an additional get together for his fans to soak in all the vibes from his forthcoming album. According to the media outlet Yeezy has enlisted the talents of Demna Gvasalia, Creative Director of Balenciaga and co-founder of Vetements, to oversee the festivities. Naturally the announcement took not only his fans by surprise but also the fashion industry alike. Demna is one of the game’s most influential figures and has the track record to prove it. Under his reign the luxury brand produced the Balenciaga Triple S sneaker.

Comments / 0

