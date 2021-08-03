Cancel
It sounds like Princess Eugenie's son, August, is already a right character

By Jennifer Savin
 5 days ago

Princess Eugenie's mother, Sarah Ferguson, has given an insight into her first grandson August's personality... and it certainly sounds as though he's already somewhat of a cheeky chappy! Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, first welcomed little August (who is twelfth in line to the throne) into the world back in February and according to his grandma, the young royal has bags of personality.

