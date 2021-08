After our three kids were finally asleep the other night, I sat down on the couch next to my husband and asked: "How do you forgive your spouse?" He looked at me without hesitation and said: "I focus on the good." Those five words were all I needed because I knew exactly what he meant. Then he settled into his favorite show. I kissed him and curled up to write (as I do every night after the kids are finally in bed). Our relationship wasn't always this way in the evenings. We used to argue over little things like whose turn it is to watch their show. I used to complain that he didn't engage in conversation with me after his 12-hour workday. I've since realized that he needed a break after talking all day, while I was dying to talk after being home all day with screaming kids and zero adult conversation. Back then, we fought. Sometimes every night.