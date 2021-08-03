Meet the 10 Participating Teams at the 2021 Little League Softball® World Series

With the 2021 Little League Softball® World Series set to take place for the first time at its new home in Greenville, North Carolina, on August 11-18, it’s time to take a look at the 10 teams who will be taking the field inside Stallings Stadium at Elm Street Park. Because the 2021 Little League Softball World Series features teams only from the United States, the top two teams from each of its five U.S. region tournaments have earned a spot in Greenville. Here are the teams, with a look at their run through their respective region tournaments: