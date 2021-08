So the polling to select our two starting Defensive Tackles ended and the two players that will move onto our all-time Miami Dolphins roster are- Tim Bowens- Tim led all nominated DT’s with 39% of the total vote or 289 of the 746 total votes. Bowens was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the first round of the 1994 NFL Draft with the 20th overall pick. Miami originally took a hit from the media for selecting Bowens so high in the draft given that he was overweight and had only played in a total of nine games during his college career at Missississippi. Of all the missteps that the Dolphins have made over the years in the draft, this turned out to be the opposite. Not only were the Dolphins correct in drafting him so high but Bowens was named the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year by the AP. He went on to play 11 years for Miami before retiring from the game after the 2004 season. In addition to his rookie of the year honors, Tim also earned two trips to the NFL’s Pro Bowl in 1998 and in 2002.