Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Exploring Madeleines: A Brief Biography + 10 Recipes

By Linda Lum
delishably.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLinda explores food facts, folklore, and fabulous recipes, one ingredient at a time. A madeleine (MADD-uh-linn) is a small French sponge cake the size of a cookie; it has a distinctive shell shape and is baked in a mold. That sounds pretty ordinary, but the biography of this little morsel is anything but ordinary.

delishably.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcel Proust
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dark Chocolate#White Chocolate#Food Drink#French#Combray#Jalape O Madeleines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Recipesdelishably.com

How to Cook Delicious Malaysian Prawn Rendang

I grew up in Malaysia, where I enjoyed cooking and eating local dishes every day. In Malaysian cuisine, rendang refers to a savory dish consisting of spices, desiccated coconut (kerisik), coconut milk, and a meat of your choice, such as beef, chicken, or prawns. Authentic rendang is always made from scratch using traditional ingredients.
Recipesmarthastewart.com

Cookbook Author and Chef Einat Admony Shares the Inspiration Behind the Dishes on Her Rosh Hashanah Table

Cucumbers, tomatoes, and fresh herbs picked from the garden will be some of the stars of Einat Admony's Rosh Hashanah table. The chef and cookbook author, who wrote Balaboosta ($29.95, barnesandnoble.com) and Shuk: From Market to Table, the Heart of Israeli Home Cooking ($35, barnesandnoble.com), grows roughly 50 vegetables and herbs in her upstate New York garden. "My menu is going to be related to a lot of the vegetables growing in my garden," she says.
Food & DrinksParis Post-Intelligencer

RECIPE ROUNDUP

3/4 cup White Grape flavor Juicy Juice® 100% Juice. Place watermelon, ice, White Grape Flavor Juicy Juice® 100% Juice, sugar and lime juice in blender; cover. Blend until smooth. Serve immediately. Makes two servings. Strawberry Watermelon Twist. One 64-ounce bottle Strawberry Watermelon Juicy Juice® 100% Juice. 1/2 cup blueberries. 1...
Public Healthwashingtonnewsday.com

The Lambda COVID Variant is Currently Spreading in the Following Locations

The Lambda COVID Variant is Currently Spreading in the Following Locations. Now that the Lambda version of the coronavirus has become the prevalent strain in Peru and continues to circulate over most of South America, health officials are beginning to track its progress. Preliminary evidence suggests that the variant, also...
NFLThe Guardian

The woman who rifles through New York’s garbage – exposing the city’s excesses

On an ordinary street in the middle of Manhattan, Anna Sacks gets ready to rifle through the trash. But first, she takes out her phone and turns on the camera. “You can see, they’ve ripped up the RXBars,” says Sacks in the resulting TikTok video, as she documents the depths of this particular bag of trash, plopped outside a CVS pharmacy. Her (puncture-proof) gloved hand maneuvers through the bag to reveal its contents: the aforementioned protein bars; tubes of toothpaste with the toothpaste squeezed out; a depleted makeup palette; a hairbrush that appears to covered in the aforementioned toothpaste. “Ugh,” Sacks manages at one point, before salvaging the hairbrush, noting it just needs to be washed. “It’s so gross that this is what they like to do, as a corporation, rather than help people.”
Entertainmentwmleader.com

Subway franchisees are fed up with Megan Rapinoe’s TV ads

Megan Rapinoe kicked up another round of controversy at the Tokyo Olympics — and now a group of Subway franchisees are pressuring the fast-food giant to give her the boot. The 36-year-old, purple-haired soccer star — who kneeled during the National Anthem to kick off the Tokyo Olympics before leading the United States to a bronze medal this week — began a stint as a pitchwoman for the fast-food giant this spring.
Recipesmasalaherb.com

Peach Tiramisu Recipe

A peach tiramisu to celebrate all good things in life. This is for the gourmet in you. Prepared with just 4 ingredients!. A Tiramisu is a layered cold dessert, prepared with ladyfinger cookies dunked in coffee, and mascarpone. The Italian tiramisu is the authentic one, this fruity peach tiramisu is...
Chicago, ILChicago Public Radio

All Hail the Slacker Picnic

Look, we want to put together an impeccably Instagrammable picnic, too, but sometimes it’s just too much dang work. Turns out our favorite food thinkers agree!. Bon Appetit senior staff writer Alex Beggs joins us to talk about her favorite summer recipes and the ideal sandwich-to-swimsuit ratio. Then, we catch up with New York Times restaurant critic Tejal Rao, who tells us why the best picnics might just be the least photogenic ones. (She’s also launching a weekly newsletter devoted to vegetarian recipes next week!)
Recipesrecipes.net

Brown Butter Rice Krispies Treats Recipe

These glossy and sticky browned butter Rice Krispies treats offer a chewy 3-ingredient dessert that’s ready in under an hour. Prepare a 9×13-inch pan by lightly greasing the bottom and sides. Set aside. In a large pot, melt the butter over medium high heat. Continue to stir until the butter...
Entertainmenttalesbuzz.com

Subway franchisees are fed up with Megan Rapinoe’s TV ads

Megan Rapinoe kicked up another round of controversy at the Tokyo Olympics — and now a group of Subway franchisees are pressuring the fast-food giant to give her the boot. The 36-year-old, purple-haired soccer star — who kneeled during the National Anthem to kick off the Tokyo Olympics before leading the United States to a bronze medal this week — began a stint as a pitchwoman for the fast-food giant this spring.

Comments / 0

Community Policy