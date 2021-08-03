The Best Chicken Dog Treats

Caring for Fido means more than just going to the dog park and snuggling up at night — it also means feeding him properly with the nutrients he needs. Thankfully, dog treats are a great way to add a bit of extra good stuff to their diet while also satisfying their taste buds. And while there are a lot of flavors out there today, few beat the classic chicken taste. Made from natural ingredients, chicken dog treats are as yummy as they are healthy, and depending on which kind you choose, they can also help your pup with teething or even maintaining a restricted diet. Check out this selection of our favorite chicken treats below to give your pooch that tasty poultry punch of flavor.