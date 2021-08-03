NCSU among US Programs Funded for Biomass-to-Fuel Projects

BORDENTOWN, N.J., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Princeton NuEnergy ("PNE") has been awarded a $1.15 million SBIR program Phase II award from The U.S. Department of Energy ("DOE"). DOE funds areas including clean technology, renewables, efficiency, transportation, power grids, fossil fuels, etc. Among these funds, the DOE SBIR program helps qualified startups conduct R&D through government-sponsored grants and does not take any equity from these small businesses. Selection criteria for Phase II funding includes the results achieved in Phase I, the scientific and technical merits of the proposed project, and commercial potential of the expected products. While only Phase I awardees are eligible for a Phase II award, Phase II are even more competitive than Phase I, as Phase I awardees are often high-value businesses when they submit their Phase II application.