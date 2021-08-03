Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NCSU among US Programs Funded for Biomass-to-Fuel Projects

By Kay Whatley
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article11 University- and Industry-Led Projects will Develop Biomass Resources to Convert to Low-Carbon Fuel for Planes and Ships. On August 3, 2021, the US Department of Energy (DOE) announced nearly $34 million in funding for 11 projects that will support high-impact research and development to improve and produce biofuels, biopower, and bioproducts. One project selected, to be provided with a federal share of $2,839,819, is North Carolina State University in Raleigh, North Carolina.

