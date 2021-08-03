Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Can I help my child with autism spectrum disorder make friends?

By Meghan Leahy
Washington Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQ: I have a preschooler with lots of developmental delays who was recently diagnosed as being on the spectrum. He's a cheerful, friendly and fun little guy. I'm not sure how to support him in social interactions where I feel as if other kids are being exclusionary or rude toward him. I was never taught how to be assertive, and I want to do better by him.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brené Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autism Spectrum Disorder#My Child#Autistic Children#Dryer#Bossiest Child
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
Related
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

The 11 Disguises of Low Self-Esteem

Passivity, generosity and other traits we dislike — or like — in others are often not ends in themselves but symptoms of low self-esteem. Low self-esteem's first "disguise" is pretending to be valid and true. Low self-esteem is a painful belief system; sufferers create habits, even entire lifestyles, based on...
Mental HealthPsych Centra

What Is ‘Quiet’ Borderline Personality Disorder?

Quiet BPD is an unofficial term for when you engage with symptoms inwardly, instead of outwardly. Having quiet borderline personality disorder (BPD) — aka “high-functioning” BPD — means that you often direct thoughts and feelings inward rather than outward. As a result, you may experience the intense, turbulent thoughts, emotions,...
Women's HealthADDitude

“Could I Be Autistic, Too?” Signs of Autism in Women with ADHD

ADHD is traditionally thought of as a little boy’s disorder, and doctors are less likely to pick up on inattentive-type symptoms that don’t overtly disrupt a classroom or home. For these reasons and many more, it can be challenging to receive an accurate ADHD diagnosis as a female. It’s equally...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Relationships and Adult ADHD

Executive functions, such as time management and emotional regulation, are key to sociality but difficult for those with ADHD. Shame and guilt are two emotions commonly reported by adults with ADHD. Pharmacotherapy can help improve ADHD symptoms that interfere with relationships, as well as proactive management of one's time with...
KidsSlate

My Kid’s Classroom Discipline System Is Making Her Sick—and the School Doesn’t Care

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. We love our 7-year-old’s school except for one thing: the dreaded color-coded clip charts. My daughter has only ever had her clip moved from green to yellow once, because I forgot to sign a form, but she is now paralyzed with anxiety about this, and has become really withdrawn at school. It’s gotten to the point where she cries and sometimes even throws up in the morning before school. When I asked her why she was getting so upset, she told me she doesn’t want her clip to move down to yellow or red. I’m not sure where this is coming from, because my partner and I have always been very chill about school discipline and report cards. I was just like my daughter when I was a kid and terrified of messing up because my parents were overly strict, so I’ve been trying to do the opposite of what they did, but it’s clearly not working. The one day that her clip did move down, I tried to laugh it off and took her out for ice cream, but she was still hysterical.
KidsSlate

How Can I Help My Lonely Middle Schooler Find Friends?

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. In addition to our traditional advice, every Thursday we feature an assortment of teachers from across the country answering your education questions. Have a question for our teachers? Email askateacher@slate.com or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I have a...
Mental HealthPsych Centra

ADHD and the brain

ADHD is a neurodevelopmental disorder that can affect the central nervous system. This means there may be differences in the structure of your brain compared to that of someone who doesn’t have ADHD. “Most people will answer the question ‘what is ADHD’ with a list of symptoms and challenges,” says...
KidsSlate

I Can’t Believe What These Day Care Teachers Are Doing to One Kid

Slate Plus members get more Care and Feeding from Jamilah Lemieux every week. I work in a day care where I observed teachers teasing and laughing at a 16-month-old little boy because he only wants to wear a diaper. He takes off all of the rest of his clothes and, I was told, “He’s always done this.” Apparently, the behavior stopped for a while, but now has reappeared.
RelationshipsThe Oakland Press

The gift of gab: Learning how to talk to each other again

Our social lives took a huge hit during the pandemic. We celebrated birthdays with drive-by parades, limited our holiday gatherings to small family bubbles, and even Zoomed memorial services. While most national pandemic restrictions have been lifted, we’re still trying to navigate safer ways to gather with friends and loved...
Kidspsychologytoday.com

What You Can Do to Help Your Child in Therapy

Many parents feel helpless and shut out when their child is in psychotherapy. Parental participation in a child's psychotherapy is necessary for optimal results. Parents sometimes need to initiate cooperation with the child's psychotherapist. Many parents feel helpless and shut out when their child begins psychotherapy. You take the child...
KidsWashington Post

Kids are tantruming after they stay with Dad. How can Mom help?

Q: My ex-husband and I have shared custody of our children, ages 9 and 6. They live one week with me, one week with him. The children regularly act out toward me through meltdowns in which they hit, kick, scratch, bite and scream at me. Sometimes, the months go by without meltdowns, and sometimes, they happen several times a week. This has been going on since our separation three years ago.
KidsEverydayHealth.com

Moving Ahead Academically: 7 Ways to Help Your Child With ADHD in School

The classroom can be a dizzying and overwhelming place for a child or teen with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). All the sensory overload — background noises, talkative classmates, lecturing teachers — is practically constant, which can make it hard for kids with ADHD to stay focused, follow instructions, and complete assignments.
KidsWashington Post

Could my child’s clumsiness be a sign of a coordination disorder?

From the time my son was old enough to walk, he was running into people, tripping over rocks and stepping into holes. Recently, during a fishing trip with his Boy Scout troop, he fell into the lake — shoes, pole, bait and all — then climbed out soaking wet and laughing at himself. I often wonder if he inherited his clumsiness from my dad, a legendary klutz.
KidsPosted by
Daily Herald

Your adult child has health challenges. How can you help?

They don't call it the "sandwich generation" for nothing. When I look back on these columns, I see a fair number concern caring for aging parents, whether they live down the street or across the country. In my practice as a private patient advocate, I help a lot of families who are struggling to manage and coordinate care for their parents.

Comments / 0

Community Policy