It was back in November 2013 when we first reported about the Devel Sixteen and yet the elusive hypercar had its first test only a few days ago. Development actually started in 2008, but this prototype still looked rather rough around the edges during a recent shakedown in Italy. Not only that, but the test car was missing its quad turbos, meaning that the giant V16 engine was making a lot less than the claimed 5,007 bhp.