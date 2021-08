After a long build-up, Apex Legends‘ Emergence season is almost here. The new season launches tomorrow, but it seems that Respawn and EA have one more trailer for us before it does. After showing us the changes that are coming to World’s End, the new Rampage LMG, and the capabilities of Seer in previous trailers, now the Respawn is giving us a look at some of the new items included in the Emergence Battle Pass.